Train station in Brussels reopened after evacuation over bomb scare

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The Gare du Nord train station in Brussels was reopened after Wednesday evacuation over a bomb threat, Sputnik reports.

Security services have not found anything suspicious at the train station during the search, the RTBF TV-channel reported. Gare du Nord remained closed for about an hour.

Railway companies report about significant delays of trains that will take place until the end of the day.

The bomb threat separately declared at the prosecutor's office was also cancelled. On March 22, a series of blasts hit Brussels Airport and a metro station located near the EU institutions in the center of the city, killing 32 and injuring over 300 people. The Daesh jihadist group, outlawed in many countries including Russia, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Source: Sputnik