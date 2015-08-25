EN
    17:19, 25 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Trainers of CUNIT international academy held master class for students of National Tennis Center (PHOTO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Master classes for students of the National Tennis Academy with the participation of representatives of CUNIT international tennis academy was held in Astana from August 22 through August 25.

    President of the academy Fabio Maggi, honored trainers of Spain Noel Romeo and Jordi Munoz represented the academy at the master class. Students of the national tennis centers of Astana, Kokshetau, Almaty, Ust-Kamenogorsk and Aktau took part in the event.

