Training-of-Trainers for organic farmers in Kazakhstan to take place in Kostanay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Training-of-Trainers for organic farmers in Kazakhstan will take place in Kostanay on August 23-24.



The event is organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the Coalition for a Green Economy and G-Global, Kazakh-German Agricultural Policy Dialogue.



The OSCE Programme Office will support the second in a series of three trainings for trainers based on recently adopted national standards of organic production and certification in the Kostanay Region, its official website reads.



The event will involve some 25 farmers, agricultural extension workers and representatives of business who will obtain step-by-step guidance on organic standards. This event includes familiarizing these groups with generally accepted organic production requirements based on international standards. The main goal is to train trainers who will promote organic agriculture in their regions and further raise awareness among small farmers and business communities on how to secure organic certification in line with newly developed standards.

The event aims to promote the use of organic agriculture and raise awareness on the latest technologies in the field among farmers. It is part of the Programme Office's long-standing efforts to promote sustainable development principles in Kazakhstan.