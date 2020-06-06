Training workshop for media professionals in OIC countries on methods of vetting news in times of crises and spread of rumors

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM – The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA), in partnership with the Department of Information at the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Islamic Broadcasting Union (IBU), will organize a virtual workshop (via video) on Monday (8 June 2020) on «Methods for vetting news during crises spread of rumors (Covid-19)», UNA reports.

Assistant Director of the Union Zayed Sultan Abdullah said, «The workshop comes in implementation of the outputs of the Union’s first forum entitled «The Role of News Agencies in Supporting Anti-Coronavirus Efforts», held on 16 May under the patronage of Acting Saudi Minister of Media, Chairman of UNA Executive Council H.E. Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi.

Abdullah outlined that the workshop aims to develop the skills of the media professionals on methods to verify information and news in times of crises and spread of rumors, and how to deal with open-source information during crises and pandemics, especially the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the workshop also comes to entrench the role assigned to official news agencies and respectable media outlets in refuting rumors, exposing fake news and spreading the truth, as well as how to fact check the news on social media networks.

The UNA Assistant Director noted that registration to attend the workshop is open to media professionals from news agencies, radio stations, satellite TV channels, and the media outlets accredited in the OIC countries through the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OQVqZiDYT6ipxy7-Y30WCw

Or through the Union’s website: una-oic.org