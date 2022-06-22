EN
    09:20, 22 June 2022

    Trains grind to halt in UK as workers stage largest strike since 1989

    LONDON. KAZINFORM British rail and London Tube services have been reduced to a minimum as unionized workers on Tuesday began the largest strike in the sector in 30 years over pay and conditions, EFE reported.

    The industrial action is due to be repeated on Thursday and Saturday after talks between the National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) and public rail company Network Rail, Transport for London, as well as private firms, stagnated on Monday.


