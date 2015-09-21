EN
    13:28, 21 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Tram crashes into 14 cars in Almaty city (PHOTO)

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several people have been injured as a result of a mass road accident in Almaty this morning.

    According to reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of Baitursynov and Karasai Batyr streets at around 10:00 a.m. A tram crashed into 14 cars injuring four people. The extent of the injuries caused by the road accident has not been revealed. A special commission will determine the cause of the accident.

