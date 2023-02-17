EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:14, 17 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Trans-Caspian corridor would turn Organization of Turkic-speaking countries into key geopolitical player, says Azerbaijani former PM

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Trans-Caspian corridor is a multifunctional, specifically railway, road, and aviation one, former Prime minister and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Hasan Hasanov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The Trans-Caspian corridor is a multilateral, specifically railway, road, and aviation one. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan project is being worked on as well. A developed energy pipeline transport system could be integrated with the Trans-Caspian corridor,» said Hasanov at the expert seminar discussing economic ties and integration in the Turkic world.

    He went on to say that the Trans-Caspian corridor's multifunctional nature could significantly strengthen the role of the Trukic-speaking countries in ensuring the energy security of Europe given its successful development.

    «This would turn our organization into a key geopolitical player,» said Hasanov.


    Tags:
    Energy Turkic speaking states Europe News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!