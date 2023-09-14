Trans-Caspian International Transport Route may see 5fold rise in transportation volumes – President

At today’s V Summit of the Heads of State of Central Asia, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged a full-fledged use of transport and logistics potential of the region’s countries. In his words, this strategic sphere may become a benchmark for a rapid development of the region, Kazinform reports.

«Today we witness the process of formation of a new economic geography of the world. The rise in trade flows to China, Europe, Russia, and Middle East is forecast. Central Asia is situated at the intersection of roads linking global North and South, West and East. And this is our serious advantage which opens wide prospects,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

As the President emphasized, at this point the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route plays a special role.

«Volumes of transportations via this corridor may rise 5fold in a mid-term outlook. We plan to gradually raise its capacity by implementing digital solutions and modernizing infrastructure,» the Head of State noted.

According to him, it is crucial for Kazakhstan to continue jointly with fraternal countries to further develop transport and logistics infrastructure for eliminating the so-called «bottlenecks» which hinder the inter-regional trade.

«Kazakhstan targets on accelerated implementation of a number of large projects which will promote the expansion of economic ties with its closest neighbors. The point at issue is Dostyk-Mooiynty, Bakhty-Ayagoz, Darbaza-Maktaaral railroad projects and Zhanaozen-Border of Turkmenistan highway,» he noted.

«In general, Kazakhstan intends to strengthen its position as a transit hub in Eurasia,» Tokayev stressed.