Trans-Caspian International Transport Route potential discussed in Klaipeda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A roundtable meeting on discussion of the potential of the China-Europe Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was held in Klaipeda, Lithuania, November 27.

The event was attended by the representatives of Lithuanian, Kazakhstani and Georgian railways companies, maritime administrations and large transport-logistics companies, namely DBSchenker, InterRail Logistics GmbH, NavilogTransportAB.

As the press service of KTZ says, Vice Minister of Transport and Communications of Lithuania Saulius Girdauskas, Mayor of Klaipeda Vytautas Grubliauskas, Minister-Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in Lithuania O. Toguzbayev and Artūras Drungilas, Marketing and Administration Director of Port of Klaipėda participated in the meeting.

As Vice President for Logistics of JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Kanat Alpysbayev noted, “the route is called to raise transit potential of the Caspian sea countries in Europe and Asia directions.”

The Lithuanian side expressed readiness to join the Trans-Caspian Route Development project. “We are interested in increasing the volumes and coordination of operations on development of Viking and Nomad Express projects,” said Vice Minister of Transport and Communications of Lithuania S. Girdauskas.

The Kazakh side briefed about the launch of the first Nomad Express container train en China-Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan route. The train successfully passed the distance of 4,726 km in 6 days.

The inclusion of Georgia and Turkey in the route is being negotiated now with China.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route project provides great opportunities and has a rich potential for boosting transit and trade on the Eurasian continent. The project will enable the interested parties to expand the horizons of cooperation with southern and Eastern Europe as well as with the Baltic States.