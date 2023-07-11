Trans-Caspian International Transport Route presented in Greece

ATHENS. KAZINFORM Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece presented the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (hereinafter – TITR) during the executive roundtable of the Balkan and Black Sea Forum, Kazinform learned from the MFA press office.

Those attending the event were Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Kostas Fragogiannis, foreign ambassadors and representatives of the business community from the Balkan and Black Sea regions.

During the event the outlook of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was presented, including infrastructure projects requiring investment, as well as the dynamics of changes in traditional routes and supply chains in Eurasia, including the possibility of interconnectivity of the TITR and the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

The panel session of the roundtable entitled «Connectivity – Mobility – Infrastructure» explored the synergies of new emerging transport routes connecting Europe with Central Asia and the Mediterranean.

Giannis Balakakis, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Balkan and Black Sea Forum, expressed the interest of Greek companies in joining the TITR, stressing that the results of the European Bank for Development and Reconstruction study on sustainable transport connections between Europe and Central Asia show good prospects for cooperation in transport and logistics between Kazakhstan and Greece. According to UNCTAD, the Greek-owned fleet consists of 4,870 ships with 384.4 million tons of deadweight and ranks first in the world in terms of tonnage, accounting for 17.63% of the world fleet.

The Balkans & Black Sea Forum is an independent economic platform for businesses and experts, policymakers and diplomats to discuss and explore innovative ways to promote security, sustainable development and bilateral/multilateral cooperation in Eurasia.