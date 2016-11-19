Trans-Caspian route’s potential discussed in Rotterdam

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A presentation of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route took place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, as part of the Intermodal Europe 2016 international exhibition of container and inter-modal transportations.

Major logistics operators of Kazakhstan (JSC KTZ Express), Azerbaijan (CJSC ADY Express and ACSC Logistics) and Georgia (GR Logistics&Terminals) informed the attendees of the opportunities and prospects of development of the TCITR.

The participants expressed interest in TCITR via which goods are transported from China to Turkey through Kazakhstan and to the European Union through the Caspian region.

Terms and technology of transportation process organization turned out to be attractive for the attendees.

Top officials of JSC KTZ Express held a number of meetings with the representatives of various companies including Hanjin Shipping, Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics, VL Logistics, Ahlers, Uni-Laman Group, Excel Trading, FMS Group, Sigma Logistics, DB Schenker Italy etc.

The representatives of the International Trans-Caspian Transport Consortium held a business-session “News Silk Road: Trans-Caspian Route Connecting Europe and China.” The participants of the business-session discussed the organization of transportations via the TCITR, its benefits and opportunities and pointed out its attractiveness as a new logistics product in cargo transportation market between China and Europe.

It bears to remind that similar events were organized in Shanghai (during the Transport Logistics China 2016 exhibition) and in Kiev (as part of Trans Ukraine 2016 international exhibition) with the participation of Chinese and Ukrainian logistics companies and shipping enterprises, Kazinform refers to the press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.