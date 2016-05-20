EN
    20:52, 20 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Trans-Caspian route to facilitate growth of trade turnover between Turkic-speaking countries

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route will facilitate the growth of the trade turnover between Turkic-speaking countries, Abzal Saparbekuly, deputy secretary general of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, told Trend May 20 in Istanbul.

    He noted that first of all, the Turkic-speaking countries need this corridor.

    "This project is of great importance especially for the development of relations between Turkic-speaking countries and will facilitate the growth of trade turnover between all participants," added Saparbekuly.

    The Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States or Turkic Council is an international organization aimed at developing comprehensive cooperation between member states. It was founded in 2009.

    The member states of the Turkic Council are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. Its secretariat is located in Istanbul.

    The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route runs through China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Ukraine and goes to Europe.

    Kazinform refers to Trend.az

