EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:40, 20 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Transaero cancels 3 flights to Kazakhstan Oct 21

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian Transaero cancels three flights to Kazakhstan tomorrow, October 21.

    The flight en routes UN203 Vnukovo-Astana, UN227 Vnukovo-Aktau and UN255 Vnukovo-Almaty will be cancelled on Wednesday. In whole, the company cancels 75 flights for tomorrow. The passengers may check the status of their flights at the following link http://info-services.transaero.ru/status . The flight number should be inserted without the UN code. The biggest airline of Russia Aeroflot will help transport the passengers of Transaero, driven to the verge of bankruptcy. Source: http://transaero.ru/en/

    Tags:
    Transport Kazakhstan and Russia News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!