Transfer of land into private ownership part of traditions in Kazakhstan - Kul-Mukhammed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Transfer of land into private ownership is a part of Kazakh traditions, First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed said at the 2nd session of the Land Reform Commission on May 21.

According to Mr. Kul-Mukhammed, transfer of land into private ownership is legislated as well.

"Land must be transferred into private ownership. In the past the Kazakhs always had fixed locations for summer and winter pastures," he noted.