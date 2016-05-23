Transformation program to hugely benefit Samruk-Kazyna - Bakhmutova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The program of transformation of Samruk-Kazyna group of companies will enable us to get 1,400,000,000,000 tenge till 2020. Managing Director for Finance and Operations - member of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna Elena Bakhmutova said it today in an interview with mass media.

"We have already implemented three cost-reduction activities. These are public procurement, three-year cost-saving program and corporate treasury. These three initiatives allowed us to save up to 300 bln tenge," said Bakhmutova.

In her opinion, the transformation program will let Samruk-Kazyna gain good profit.

"As per our estimates, the transformation program will enable us to gain up to 1,400,000,000,000 tenge till 2020," added she.