TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:38, 28 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Transformer explosion hits power plant in NYC

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM An explosion took place at a power plant in U.S. New York City's Queens borough Thursday night, which illuminated the sky into silver blue and triggered a fire, local authorities said.


    According to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) and the New York Police Department (NYPD), an electric transformer exploded at the Con Edison plant in Astoria, Queens at around 9:10 p.m. (0210 GMT, Friday), causing fire at the facility, Xinhua reports.

    Meanwhile, social media such as Twitter were exploded with videos and photos of the incident shared by witnesses as the odd light lasted several minutes in the sky, sparking confusion and fear among New Yorkers.

    Authorities confirmed the fire was under control around 30 minutes after the explosion. FDNY said in a tweet that the department is "running busy with fire alarms/stuck elevators & other electrical related emergencies."

    NYPD has launched an investigation and no casualties have been reported yet.

    Con Edison is one of the largest energy companies in the United States, providing electric, gas, steam to New York City and its adjacent Westchester county.


    Photo credit: twitter.com/zairmontes

