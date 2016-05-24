EN
    09:45, 24 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Transit Elevated Bus debuted at Beijing High-Tech Expo

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A model of a Transit Elevated Bus (TEB) was presented at the 19th China Beijing International High-Tech Expo. The bus of future was designed to reduce traffic jams on the roads, because cars can pass underneath it, according to RIA Novosti.

    CCTV News channel in YouTube says that trial operations of such a bus will start in Qinhuangdao City, north China's Hebei Province, in the second half of 2016.

