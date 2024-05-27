Transit traffic via Kazakhstan stands at around 11mln tons in 2024
The Ministry of Transport has released the statistics on transit of goods through the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Over four months of 2024, the total volume of transit stood at 10.7 million tons, up 1% compared to last year (10.6mln tons). Of this, the volume of goods transported by road was estimated at 1.5 million tons, increasing by 50% (1 million tons) than a year before, reads the ministry’s response to the inquiry of Kazinform News Agency.
In addition, container transportation amounted to 433.2 thousand TEU, 2% up compared to last year’s figure of 422.7 thousand TEU.
The volume of container traffic was 333.9 thousand twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) via the China/Asia-Europe-China/Asia route, a 11% rise than in the same period of 2023 (301.6 thousand), said the ministry.