Transit traffic via Kazakhstan stands at around 11mln tons in 2024

The Ministry of Transport has released the statistics on transit of goods through the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Over four months of 2024, the total volume of transit stood at 10.7 million tons, up 1% compared to last year (10.6mln tons). Of this, the volume of goods transported by road was estimated at 1.5 million tons, increasing by 50% (1 million tons) than a year before, reads the ministry’s response to the inquiry of Kazinform News Agency.

In addition, container transportation amounted to 433.2 thousand TEU, 2% up compared to last year’s figure of 422.7 thousand TEU.