EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:57, 27 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Transition to Latinized script to boost Kazakh language - expert

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Talgat Kaliyev, a well-known Kazakh political analyst, has commented on the Kazakh alphabet transition to the Latin-based script for Kazinform correspondent.

    Talgat Kaliyev is confident that the Latinized script transition program will imply large-scale measures in terms of making the rules, training the teachers, and educating the population. In other words, it will be the greatest and unprecedented revision of the language, giving the opportunity to explore its most neglected points. Besides, the process will result in new modern teaching methods and distinct criteria for proficiency level assessment.

    "It is the boost our language has lacked before. It is capable of sparking the entire nation, re-energizing the Kazakh language, helping all citizens of the country acquire it. Its importance is similar to the adoption of the Declaration of Sovereignty, the approval of its own national symbols or the birth of the national currency," Talgat Kaliyev said.

     

    Tags:
    Culture Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!