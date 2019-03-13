Transnational corporation might be set up in EAEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A delegation of the Belarusian army will take part in a regular session of the Chiefs of Staff Committee of the armed forces of the CIS member states in Moscow on 13-14 March. Participants of the session will discuss joint measures and events for the next year, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry told BelTA.

Participants of the session are expected to exchange opinions about topical matters concerning international and regional security. Conceptual approaches to the advancement of military cooperation in the Commonwealth of Independent States until 2025 will be discussed as well as joint measures and projects of the CIS armies in 2020.