Transnational Cultural Heritage of Silk Roads inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Tangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO accepted 9 cultural monuments submitted by Tajikistan to the World Heritage List, Khovar reports.

On September 17, during the 45th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection of Material Cultural Heritage of UNESCO, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Transnational Cultural Heritage of the Silk Roads: Zarafshon-Karakum (monuments of ancient Panjakent, the town of Sanjarshah, the fortress Hisorak, Gardani Hisor, Fortress of Mugh, Fortress of Kum, Tali Hamtuda, Toksankorez irrigation system, Tomb of Khoja Muhammad Bashoro) was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.