Transport authorities comment on possibility of Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan-Ulytau-Arkalyk railroad construction

The Ministry of Transport commented on the possibility of construction of the Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan-Ulytau-Arkalyk railroad, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In reply to the Agency’s request, the Ministry informed of implementation of major projects aimed at ensuring cargo transportation growth and development of the country’s transport and transit potential.

In particular, in 2022, the construction of the second stage of Dostyk-Moiynty railroad line was launched. In 2023, with the opening of the third checkpoint at the Kazakh-Chinese border, construction of railline bypassing Almaty station, new railroad lines Darbaza-Maktaaral and Bakhty-Ayagoz were launched.

“With the consideration of the current economic situation and insufficient means, the Ministry informed that the construction of Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan-Ulytau-Arkalyk railroad will be reviewed upon completion of all mentioned projects,” a letter from the Ministry reads.