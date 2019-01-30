Transport communication viewed as most important avenue of cooperation in CIS

MINSK. KAZINFORM The concept of Turkmenistan's presidency in the CIS in 2019 makes an emphasis on transport communication between the CIS member states, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Belarus Nazarguly Shagulyev said at the CIS Executive Committee meeting on 29 January, BelTA reports.

The Ambassador attended a ceremony to open the exhibition in the CIS headquarters dedicated to the launch of the CIS Turkmenistan Presidency. "Turkmenistan sees the development of transport links as the most important aspect of cooperation between the CIS countries. In this context, we would like to maximize the potential of the CIS countries as a number of major transport projects are being implemented," Nazarguly Shagulyev said.



In particular, Turkmenistan suggests maximizing the use of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran rail service in the context of optimization of transport flows in the Euro-Asian space and combined transport between the countries of the CIS, taking into account the large capacity of the transport and communication networks in the Central Asian, Caspian, Black Sea and Baltic Sea regions. This will ensure the efficient functioning of the North-South and East-West corridors, the diplomat noted.



In foreign policy Turkmenistan intends to contribute to regional and interregional security and stability, to build up mutual trust, to promote peace processes and constructive dialogue in the name of peace and concord, with an aim of neutralizing modern challenges and threats, and preventing the risk of conflicts. "Turkmenistan will work to enhance the level of cooperation of the CIS with major international organizations. We will further build up the international authority of the CIS, its positive role in the current global and regional processes, the Ambassador noted.

Nazarguly Shagulyev noted that in trade and economy Turkmenistan will seek to develop new approaches to joint activities, to look for new forms of cooperation, and outline concrete areas of multilateral cooperation. The country will put special emphasis on facilitating the implementation of the existing documents on economic development in the CIS.



The year 2019 has been declared the Year of Book in the CIS. A lot of cultural and educational events will be held to popularize reading and attract interest of the youth to books.



Cooperation in sport will be centered around the 2018-2020 plan of action to support and develop indigenous sports in the CIS until 2020.

"Turkmenistan will do its best to successfully implement the plan of action envisaged in the concept of Turkmenistan's presidency in the CIS," the Ambassador added.