    14:13, 05 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Transshipment of metal products via Baku Port almost doubles, thanks to Kazakhstan

    Photo: trend.az
    BAKU. KAZINFORM Some 245,000 tons of non-ferrous metal products were transshipped through Baku Port from January through July 2023, which is 85 percent higher year-on-year.

    According to the port's data, the bulk of metal products (aluminum, zinc, cathode copper) was received by the Port from Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

    The total volume of transported non-ferrous metal products for the same period last year exceeded 132,000 tons.

    Meanwhile, according to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, production of metallurgical industry and finished metal products in Azerbaijan decreased in value terms by 34 percent to 599 million manat ($352 million) from January through July 2023 (922 million manat, which is $542 million year-on-year).


    Azerbaijan Industry Kazakhstan Transport
