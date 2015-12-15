Transtelecom in Kazakhstan chooses Ekinops for its 100G DWDM Network to China

PARIS. KAZINFORM Transtelecom JSC, one of the largest service providers in the Republic of Kazakhstan, has deployed 100G DWDM optical transport equipment from Ekinops across its country-wide optical network and to the border of China.

Ekinops, a leading supplier of next-generation optical network equipment, announced today its selection by Transtelecom for a new 100G network that crosses Kazakhstan. This forms part of a larger network between China and Western Europe.

Transtelecom owns more than 13,000 kilometers of fiber-optic cables throughout Kazakhstan, primarily along the railway lines. Transtelecom wanted to increase its backbone capacity in Kazakhstan and their ability to carry high capacity from China across to Russia. A major requirement for serving customers in China is providing low latency, and the Ekinops solution was able to meet this and other requirements.

Because of the distance and scope of the network, it was important for Transtelecom to minimize the number of regeneration points and keep infrastructure costs low. Transtelecom considered multiple other vendors for this network but chose Ekinops for its technical capabilities, its competitive price, and product reliability.

See more at: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20151214006285/en/Transtelecom-Kazakhstan-Chooses-Ekinops-100G-DWDM-Network