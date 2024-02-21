Travel Links: Uzbekistan among the 7 Destinations in the Middle East and Beyond

India’s Travel Links included Uzbekistan in the list of 7 Destinations in the Middle East and Beyond in 2024, UzA reports.

The author of an article entitled “Unveiling Asia’s Hidden Gems. Top 7 Destinations in the Middle East and Beyond” recommends seven hidden gems in the Middle East to be captivated, surprised, and immersed in a tapestry of cultures, traditions, and landscapes that will leave craving for more. “From the bustling streets of Middle Eastern markets to the tranquil oasis tucked away in the Far East, our chosen gems promise to redefine your travel experience”, the article states.

“Uzbekistan: Silk Road Marvels and Architectural Splendours” is the title of the section of the article dedicated to the tourism potential of the country. “Uzbekistan, nestled at the heart of Central Asia, stands as a living testament to the rich history and cultural fusion that once thrived along the legendary Silk Road”, Travel Links emphasizes. “The enchanting city of Samarkand is where the Registan Square unfolds a breath-taking complex of majestic madrasahs, serving as an emblem of Uzbek architecture’s grandeur”.

Beyond the well-known landmarks, the author suggests going on a trip to the lesser-explored corners of Samarkand, unearthing hidden treasures that echo the enduring cultural significance of this historical crossroads: “Wandering through the time-honoured streets of Bukhara, visitors are transported to a bygone era, immersing themselves in the antiquity that defines the city. This segment delves into the essence of Bukhara, meandering through its concealed alleys to illuminate Uzbekistan’s cultural identity, intricately shaped by the city’s storied past”, says the Indian journalist.

The author also admires that, venturing into the old town of Khiva, one discovers a living museum that unveils the architectural marvels defining Uzbekistan’s legacy.

The magazine emphasizes the layers of Khiva’s ancient structures, exposing the enduring craftsmanship that has withstood the test of centuries. “Beyond the romanticized facades, we delve into the narratives etched onto Khiva’s walls, unveiling a richly cultured world that persists within this remarkable city”.