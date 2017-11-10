Traveling exhibition of First President Library unveiled in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly and akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek visited the opening ceremony of the traveling exhibition of the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan themed Nursultan Nazarbayev: the epoch, the person, the society in Almaty on Friday, Kazinform reports.



At the exhibition guests can see unique exhibits depicting the main stages of formation and development of Kazakhstan's independence through the prism of Nursultan Nazarbayev's life and work. 800 exhibits, including President Nazarbayev's books, photographs, personal belongings and awards, were brought from the Astana-based museum of the First President to Almaty.







"Almaty is the city inseparably associated with the First President. The law on Kazakhstan's independence, the Constitution and the first state symbols were adopted here. The first presidential election and the first inauguration of the President were held here. That is why this event is of paramount importance for Almaty on the threshold of the Day of the First President. This is a huge honor for Almaty residents," Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek said.







The exhibition will run for two months. After Almaty, it will travel to the cities of Karaganda and Shymkent.







Minister Mukhamediuly and mayor Baibek are also expected to participate in the international research-to-practice conference where the participants will discuss the phenomenon of President Nazarbayev's leadership, his role in the sustainable development of the society, socioeconomic and sociopolitical modernization of the country as well as reformation of the system of public administration.

