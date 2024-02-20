Travel+Leisure magazine publishes ultimate itinerary for Kazakhstan

Travel journalist Yashita Vashishth compiled a detailed travel guide for Kazakhstan titled “What To Do, Where To Stay, What To Eat: The Ultimate Kazakhstan Itinerary,” which was published in Travel+Leisure magazine Feb 18, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to her, the best time to visit Kazakhstan is between April to May or September to October.

“It’s best to side-step the summer and winter months, and rejoice in the country’s vast mountainscapes, tundra, and empty steppe during the more temperate months of April, May, September, and October,” the author writes.

She offers a seven-day journey across Kazakhstan, exploring the attractions in Astana, Shymkent, Turkistan, Almaty and its outskirts.

Yashita Vashishth also highlights essential details to consider before embarking on a journey to Kazakhstan, like visas, list of hotels, must-visit restaurants, local currency, transportation issues and national cuisine.

Headquartered in New York, Travel + Leisure is a travel magazine with 4.8 million readers worldwide, published 12 times per year. The magazine focuses on travel ideas and often publishes articles by writers, poets, artists, designers and journalists.

Travel+Leisure employs more than 100 travel journalists and photographers and unites 16 million travelers around the world.