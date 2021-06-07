EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:16, 07 June 2021 | GMT +6

    ‘Travelling without COVID’ app now available for Kazakhstanis

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Starting today, the «Travelling without COVID» app is available in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Twitter account of Kazakh Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Musin.

    «Starting today, the «Travelling without COVID» app is available for Kazakhstanis. It is a joint project with the Kazakh Health Ministry,» reads the tweet.

    The «Travelling without COVID» app is an integrated database on citizens’ status created to ease their movement. The app is available in Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.


    Tags:
    Technology COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!