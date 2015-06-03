EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:42, 03 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Travelsystem declared bankruptcy - Kazakhstanis evicted from Turkish hotels

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tourists are evicted from Turkish hotels because the bankruptcy of the Travelsystem company, the Association of Tourist Agencies of Kazakhstan told to a Kazakhstan correspondent.

    Hotels, where the clients of the bankrupt firm stay, offer them to pay for their stay again directly to hotels.

    The Association of Tourist Agencies of Kazakhstan is establishing a coordination headquarters for rendering assistance to people stuck in the foreign country and for exchange of information between the state bodies, air companies, insurance companies, lawyers and tourist firms.

    The Association of Tourist Agencies of Kazakhstan will hold a briefing focused on the situation in Almaty today, 3 pm.

    Tags:
    Tourism Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!