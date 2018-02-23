Treacherous weather to persist in Kazakhstan on Feb 22-26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From 22nd to 26th February, the changeable weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan. This also includes scattered snowfalls, snowstorms, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s. Besides, the weather is likely to be foggy on some days, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazhydromet.

"Yesterday, there were snowfalls in the mountains of Altai, Tarbagatai, and Zhetysu Alatau. The precipitation did not considerably affect the avalanche situation. There were no strong winds or snow storms. The avalanche situation remains calm. In the next three days (February 24-26), no spontaneous snow avalanches are expected in the mountainous regions of Kazakhstan," the forecasters said.

Kazhydromet emphasized that it is not recommended to go to the steep snow slopes as one may provoke avalanches.