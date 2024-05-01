EN
    16:41, 01 May 2024

    “Treasures of Yakutia” exhibition shows unique minerals and diamonds

    “Treasures of Yakutia” exhibition
    “Treasures of Yakutia” exhibition comes to Astana Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/Kazinform

    As part of the days of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the exhibition “Treasures of Yakutia” was held at the National Museum in Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    The exhibition presents exclusive, original works by masters of decorative and applied arts, as well as mineralogical samples from the collection of the Treasury of the Republic of Sakha.

    Visitors could get acquainted with a variety of traditional Yakut knives, souvenirs made from rare materials, such as mammoth ivory, and inlaid with precious stones.

    The exhibition included four sections: “Embroidered map of the Republic of Sakha”, “The cult of the horse in the culture of the peoples of Eurasia”, “Treasury of Yakutia” and “Blacksmith’s craft of Yakutia”.

    The composition "Shining of Diamonds" with more than two thousand precious stones on a silver plate captured special attention.

    “Treasures of Yakutia” exhibition
    Diamonds on display at “Treasures of Yakutia” exhibition in Astana Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/Kazinform

    "Embroidered Map of Yakutia", created by 16 Yakut craftsmen, tells about the traditions, life and culture of the peoples living in the republic.

    Embroidered Map of Yakutia
    Embroidered Map of Yakutia. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/ Kazinform

    One of the unique mineralogical samples that attracted the attention of visitors was charoite, a rare mineral known for its distinctive purple color and intricate patterns, the only deposit of which is Yakutia.

    Charoite
    Charoite Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/ Kazinform

    The exhibition also featured works by students and novice craftsmen.

    Astana Culture Events
    Arman Aisultan
    Author
    Arman Aisultan
