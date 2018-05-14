Trees in Astana to be shaped into animals and birds this summer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Some 20,000 trees and shrubs will be planted in Astana in 2018, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Astana city administration.

Astana is renowned for its art of topiary when in spring and summer trees and shrubs here are trimmed and shaped into animals or birds, including elephants, eagles, snow leopards, swans and more.



Colorful flowerbeds scattered around Astana are another element of greening of the city. 5 million seedlings of petunia, marigold, alyssum, lobelia, zinnia and other annual plants will be planted by employees of Astana-Zelenstroy JSC in 2018.



Over 30 species of perennial plants will appear in the Kazakh capital as well.