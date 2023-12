NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A 3.8-magnitude earthquake was registered August 24 at 08:27pm in the territory of Kazakhstan.

According to the Seismological Stations Network, the quake occurred at a depth of 5km in 946km to the north from Almaty. Its energy class was 9.2. The coordinates of the epicenter are 51.68° north latitude and 75.73° east longitude.

The magnitude 2-3 tremors were felt in Ekibastuz city.