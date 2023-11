SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Tremors measuring 2-3 on the MPV scale were felt in the Kazakh city of Shymkent after the earthquake hit the border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan at 10:45 a.m.

The epicenter of the quake was located 366 kilometers of Shymkent. Locals claimed they felt the tremors measuring 2-3 on the MPV scale.



No injuries were reported.