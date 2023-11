ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the MPV scale has hit the border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan half an hour ago, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located 590 kilometers of Almaty city. Residents of Shymkent felt the tremors of the powerful earthquake.



It hit at the depth of 5 kilometers at 11:09 a.m.