Trend News Agency congratulates Kazakhstan on First President Day

BAKU. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan has actively followed the life in brotherly Kazakhstan and has always rejoiced over all our holidays and remarkable dates.

In this context, Deputy Director General of Azerbaijan’s major and authoritative news agency Trend Arzu Nagiyev kindly agreed to comment on Kazakh President’s role in preservation of world culture, spiritual values and tolerance in Kazakhstan.

“On behalf of the staff of Trend News Agency, let me congratulate President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kazakhstani people on the Day of the First President.

I believe, such holidays should exist in Kazakhstan. Nursultan Nazarbayev is a real patriot of his country who could gain an important role for Kazakhstan in the world. He is an experienced and wise leader who respects spiritual values. He is a respected in the world as an active politician and diplomat.

Amid the global economic slowdown, Kazakhstan economy demonstrates growth to date.

Kazakhstan became a home for the representatives of more than 100 ethnic groups living in harmony in accord today. Due to the President’s wise policy, these ethnic groups preserved their culture, historical values and tolerance. Many politicians call Nursultan Nazarbayev not only the Leader of Kazakhstan, but also a wise politician of the entire Turkic world.

The Kazakh President has always been friendly towards Azerbaijan. I am pleased to know that our nations are bound with brotherly friendship and our relations are at the highest level today,” Arzu Nagiyev said.