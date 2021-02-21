Trials confirm 90% COVID-19 protection of Iranian vaccines

TEHRAN. KAZINORM Iranian vaccines provide 90% COVID-19 protection, according to stage-by-stage trials conducted by Barekat Foundation, official in charge of manufacturing Iran Barekat vaccines said on Sunday.

Mohammad Reza Salehi told IRNA that the results of immunogenicity tests on about 35 volunteers show that the vaccine has had a higher immunogenicity protection.

Results show that 90% of those who have received the second dose have shown immunogenicity after two weeks, he added, IRNA reports.

He noted that injection of the second dose on 56 volunteers has been carried out.

Earlier, Head of the Executive Office of Imam Khomeini Directives Mohammad Mokhber said the first Iran-made COVID vaccine COV-Iran Barekat – is predicted to be available by late April.

The first injection of the 1st phase of the COVID-19 vaccine human trial produced by Imam Khomeini's Order Executive Office was done on December 29, 2020.