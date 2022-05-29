EN
Trends:
    11:11, 29 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Triangle of Sadness wins Palme d’Or at 2022 Cannes Film Festival

    PARIS. KAZINFORM Swedish director Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness has won the 2022 Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or for best film on Saturday, according to the live broadcast of the festival.

    It is the 48-year-old film director’s second top award at the Cannes after his last film, The Square, won the Palme d’Or in 2017, TASS reports.

    His new film, Triangle of Sadness, a satirical comedy about the world of fashion, was praised by reviewers for its humor.


