Trick riding in Almaty circus impressed me deeply - IOI-2015 guest

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Guest from Mexico Arturo Cepeda Salinas, who came to Kazakhstan for the International Olympiad in Informatics, told a Kazinform correspondent what impressed him the most in Almaty.

"This is our first trip to Kazakhstan. We are glad that Mexican school students take part in the Olympiad and learn more about the other culture. I would like to note the work of the organizers, everything is at a high level. We really like it here," he said.

He also said that he was glad to learn more about Kazakh culture and traditions.

"It is interesting to me that the Kazakhs used to be nomadic people. I liked many things about your culture. It was nice to see how the Kazakhs lived before because we were given a good familiarization tour," A. Salinas noted.

Besides, he told about the excursion to the Kazakh State Circus where he was impressed with the trick tiding routine.

"I was so impressed with the ability of the artists to do all those stuns on the horseback. It was captivating. I am still impressed," he added.