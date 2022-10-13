EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:10, 13 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Trilateral meeting of Kyrgyz, Russian and Tajik presidents to be held in Astana

    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM On October 13, Astana will host a trilateral meeting of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Russia Vladimir Putin and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, press secretary of the Kyrgyz President Erbol Sultanbaev told, according to KABAR.

    The meeting will discuss the existing problematic issues on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border.

    The joint meeting was organized on the initiative of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who expressed his readiness to assist in resolving border issues between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.




    Photo: kabar.kg




    Tags:
    Russia Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Astana CICA Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!