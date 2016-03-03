Trilingual education implemented in 117 schools in Kazakhstan - Education Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 117 schools of Kazakhstan provide trilingual education of students - in Kazakh, Russian and English, Vice Minister of Education and Science Takir Balykbayev said it yesterday at a briefing in Astana.

"63,000 students (2.3% of the total number of students) are undergoing today trilingual training at 117 schools," Balykbayev said.

According to him, these schools provide in-depth study of Kazakh, English and Russian languages. In addition, a number of natural science disciplines are taught in English. 42 universities offer special courses with instruction in English, he added.



In November 2015, the country adopted the 2020 Trilingual Education Road Map.

Beginning from 2018-2019 academic year, the discipline "History of Kazakhstan" will be studied in Kazakh and "World History" will be taught in Russian at all schools of the country, regardless of the language of instruction.



Beginning from 2019-2020 academic year, "Computer Science", "Chemistry", "Biology" and "Physics" will be taught in English.



Transition to teaching disciplines in English will be implemented gradually from 2017 to 2023.