Triple G to defend all his titles in fight vs Canelo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Promoter Tom Loeffler has assured that Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin will put his titles on the line in the fight vs. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on September 16, Sports.kz reports.

"GGG will be defending all of his titles and looking to add the Ring Magazine title (Canelo holds) to his collection," said Loeffler, according to Boxingscene.com.

Recall, 'Canelo' previously said he would challenge for only the WBA and IBF belts in the fight, whereas he himself would risk the title of the world lineal champion as per the version of The Ring Magazine.