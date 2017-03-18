EN
    13:59, 18 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Triplets born in Taraz

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Triplets were born at the regional perinatal center in Taraz, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the press service of the healthcare department of Zhambyl region.

    The boys and their mother Aida Zhebegenova, 27, are doing well.

    Akim (mayor) of Taraz city Rustem Daulet came to the perinatal center to congratulate Aida, wish her and the newborns the best and give them a present.

    The last time the triplets were born in Zhambyl region was in 2014.



     

