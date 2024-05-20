Türkiye ranks among top 5 largest trading partners of Kazakhstan, President Tokayev

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a visiting Chair of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmuş, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

The parties debated further strengthening of enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

Today’s meeting is held on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation and has symbolic significance. Türkiye ranks among the top 5 largest trading partners and the top 10 largest investors of Kazakhstan. Last year the commodity turnover reached 6 billion US dollars, the Head of State said expressing confidence that trade would hit 10 billion US dollars.

In his turn, Numan Kurtulmuş thanked the President for his hospitality and warm welcome.

The parties also shared views on deepening cooperation between the OTS member states and cooperation within international organizations and debated the schedule of the forthcoming high-level meetings.

In conclusion, the Head of State expressed confidence that Turkish sportsmen would take an active part in the V World Nomad Games to be held this September in Astana.