Türkiye sends its largest contingent to 2024 Paris Paralympics in athletics

At the 2024 Paralympic Summer Games in Paris, set to start next Wednesday and last through Sept. 8, the largest number of athletes in the Turkish delegation will compete in the track and field/athletics branch, Anadolu reports.

In the games, which Türkiye sent a record number 94 athletes to compete in, 16 athletes will compete for medals in athletics. Seven of them will compete in the intellectual impairment category, while five will compete among visually impaired athletes, and four are physically disabled athletes.

The track and field races will be held at the Stade de France, boasting a capacity of 80,000 spectators.

Türkiye's first and only medal in para-athletics to date was won by Semih Deniz, who finished third in men's 1,500 meters T11 category at Rio 2014.