Türkiye stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan amid devastating floods - Foreign Ministry

The Turkish Foreign Ministry declared Sunday the country stands in solidarity with the people and government of Kazakhstan as devastating floods wreak havoc in multiple regions of the Asian country, Anadolu reported.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastating floods in various regions of Kazakhstan," it said.

The catastrophe has inflicted "serious damage," forcing tens of thousands of Kazakhstanis to evacuate.

Expressing heartfelt condolences "to the people and Government of Kazakhstan," the ministry said Türkiye is "ready to provide any assistance" to aid in the recovery efforts and alleviate the suffering caused by this disaster.