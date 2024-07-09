Türkiye's 1st homegrown communications satellite deployed

Türkiye's first homegrown communications satellite, Turksat 6A, successfully deployed on Monday, Anadolu reports.

The deployment took place at 8.05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (0005GMT Tuesday).

The launch was realized at 7.30 p.m. EDT (2330GMT) on Monday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the US state of Florida by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

The 4.25-ton satellite will operate at the 42 degrees East orbital position and its service life will be 15 years in orbit.

It will cover Türkiye, Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and Asia and will serve 4.5 billion people for TV, radio and emergency communications.