Troubled weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Troubled weather will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan. It will bring occasional rains, gusty wind and hail. Only southwestern, southern and southeastern areas of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, according to Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions.



Chances of hail and thunderstorm will be high in Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions.



Excessive heat will grip Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay and Aktobe regions and in some areas of Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Karaganda regions.