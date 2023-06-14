EN
    09:04, 14 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media

    Photo: english.news.cn
    CAIRO. KAZINFORM At least 15 people were killed and two injured on Tuesday when a truck collided with a mini-bus on a desert road south of Egypt's capital Cairo, local media reported.

    An initial investigation into the cause of the accident was launched as the general prosecutor ordered a check of surveillance cameras along the road, Xinhua reports.

    Eyewitnesses said most of the dead were passengers in the mini-bus, blaming its speeding for the accident.

    In Egypt, traffic accidents are common and claim thousands of lives every year. Most of the accidents are caused by speeding, poor maintenance of roads, and lax enforcement of traffic laws.

    Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network by building new roads and bridges and repairing old ones to reduce traffic accidents.


